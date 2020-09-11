Public assistance sought locating oil field valve thieves
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance locating two individuals wanted for stealing.
They say the individuals pictured above are accused of stealing $20,000 worth of oil field valves on September 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Randy Cooper from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6727.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.