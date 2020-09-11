Public assistance sought locating oil field valve thieves

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance locating two individuals wanted for stealing.

They say the individuals pictured above are accused of stealing $20,000 worth of oil field valves on September 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Randy Cooper from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6727.

