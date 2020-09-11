Rapides Parish Schools present plan for entering Phase 3

(RAPIDES PARISH SCHOOL BOARD) - Governor Edwards has moved Louisiana into Phase 3 and the Rapides Parish Public School Board is sharing their plan for transitioning to these new guidelines.

Some general information regarding the LHSAA is included in the presentation. At this point, Plainview and Oak Hill will be delayed until Wednesday for employees and Friday for students.

Reopening Phase 3: Instructional Program

The hybrid A/B days for 8th grade and high school students will be suspended after Friday, September 18, 2020.

While the 100% virtual experience is still an option, only those continuing to make adequate academic progress will be allowed to continue.

All classrooms will maintain social distancing to the maximum extent possible

Grades PK-2 will be in static groups (stay in the same room/grouping throughout the day)

Grades 3-6 group compositions may change if students are able to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other students and adults in a classroom or indoor setting, to the maximum extent possible

Grades 6-12 in middle and high schools will be allowed to transition between classes throughout the day with precautions

Band and vocal music may resume with physical distance recommendations in effect

Reopening Phase 3: Transportation

Buses are limited to 75% of bus capacity. We will maintain social distancing on the school bus.

Children from the same household will be able to sit together on the bus

Families are encouraged to carpool

Students must wear face coverings/masks while riding the bus.

Weather permitting, windows will be lowered to increase ventilation on the bus.

Please notify your child’s school if your child intends to begin riding the school bus to and/or from school.

Reopening Phase 3: Transition

In order to allow Food Service, Transportation, and Schools to adequately prepare for new guidelines, Rapides Parish Public Schools will officially move into Phase 3 starting Monday, September 21, 2020.

Reopening Phase 3: Health & Safety

Students and employees who exhibit symptoms of sickness are encouraged to stay home. A list of potential symptoms can be found here.

Anyone living with someone who has tested positive for COVID must quarantine according to CDC Guidelines.

All employees and students will have his/her temperature checked upon arrival.

Classrooms will be set up to maximize social distancing, including an area from which the teacher is expected to teach

Students in 3rd grade and up must wear masks; younger students should wear masks as appropriate

Cloth masks are recommended. Parents should consider this part of your child’s uniform. Masks will be required to board school buses. Masks are to not be distracting. The CDC does not recommend the use of “neck gaiters”

Groups larger than 50 should be avoided at all times in Phase 3

Water fountains are being fitted with accessories to accommodate health and safety guidelines - students may not self-serve at water fountains at this time; RPSB is providing bottles of water for schools

Visitors to campuses will be limited; temperature checks and masks will be required

Posting of COVID-19 Signage

Certification of non-exposure/infection Sign-In: Employee Sign-In/Visitor Sign-In

All classrooms, restrooms, and common-touch surfaces will be sanitized according to guidelines COVID operational protocols

Reopening Phase 3: Athletics

Contact sports and activities are allowed to resume in Phase 3. For a complete list of athletics guidance, please see the LHSAA released guidance . LHSAA has provided updated guidance for fall sports

Outdoor and indoor spectator capacity for LHSAA-sanctioned athletics shall be set in accordance with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s guidelines developed in conjunction with the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Health at opensafely.la.gov

Schools will pre-sell tickets for each event and sell tickets for remaining capacity as available at the gate.

Appropriate COVID precautions will be enforced for all events.

More information will be provided as released by the LHSAA and the office of the Governor.

Reopening Phase 3: Band

All band/vocal/ music activities may resume indoors or outdoors. Group sizes are limited to 50 (indoors) Appropriate physical distancing measures must be taken.

HURRICANE LAURA REOPENING UPDATE

Tioga Elementary, Mary Goff Elementary, Northwood, and Glenmora will all open for employees Monday, September 14th. Students will return Wednesday, September 16th. The academic day at these schools will be extended in order to meet state instructional minute requirements. The new dismissal times will be shared by each school.

Plainview and Oak Hill High Schools are scheduled to reopen for employees Wednesday, September 16th. Students will return Friday, September 18th. The academic day at these schools will be extended in order to meet state instructional minute requirements. The new dismissal times will be shared by each school.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 RPSB. All rights reserved.