Remembering Sept. 11 nineteen years later

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Americans continue to hold onto the words “never forget.” Nineteen years ago, the nation experienced four devastating terrorist attacks that sent the country into its longest war.

Friday morning, during Fort Polk’s Sept. 11 memorial ceremony, keynote speaker Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank reflected the number of lives lost 19 years ago.

“The 2,977 Americans we lost on that day,” BG Frank said.

The memorial took place at the fire station on the military, and the general explained why the installation decided to have the event there.

“You may be asking, ‘why are holding this at the first station and not memorial park,’” BG Frank said. “This is our JRTC and Fort Polk tribute to our first responders, firefighters, police officers, EMTs that were the first to arrive at the World Trade Center to assist their fellow Americans following the attack.”

First responders and civilians sprinted into action, trying to help one another. In total, nearly 11,000 people lost died as a result of the terrorist attack that happened 19 years ago. Approximately 3,000 people on that day (Sept. 11, 2001) and another 8,000 service members died fighting the war against terrorism, including 96 Fort Polk soldiers with each name inscribed into a statue at Memorial Park.

