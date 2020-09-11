Advertisement

RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Jazmyne Renay Triplett

Jazmyne Renay Triplett
Jazmyne Renay Triplett(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Jazmyne Renay Triplett.

According to RPSO, on Wednesday, September 9, Jazmyne was reported missing from her home in the Tioga area. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the logo “Drake” in pink letters, black spandex shorts and black and gold Nike shoes.

Jazmyne is a 17-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If anyone has information about Triplett, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

