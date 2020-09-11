Run for Pop Pop: Granddaughter honors grandfather

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For some people, spending time with their grandparents is special, and when they pass away it can be hard to cope with. Jessica Johnson honored her “Pop Pop” while doing his favorite pastime.

Johnson organized a one-mile run to honor the late Captain Kenneth Johnson. The group met at the flag pole in downtown Pineville. Captain Johnson was a retired Pineville Police Department Property and Evidence Custodian. He was known for running through Pineville. Jessica felt that hosting this run honored her Pop Pop in the only way she knew how.

She said in times like these people should come together.

“There’s good and evil everywhere and in every situation, you have to stand behind the good. In times like this you need to look to God and find our answer there,” Johnson explained. “I know he would be proud of all of us coming together for being patriotic and honoring his services in the military and in law enforcement.”

Johnson said her grandfather would love everyone showing support to military and law enforcement. “I know he’d love it, even though he’s shy about attention.”

The Pineville Police Department released this statement:

“Captain Johnson served in the United States Air Force before becoming a Pineville Police officer and retiring in 2004. He served the citizens of Pineville for over 20 years in Uniform Patrol. At his retirement, he was the Property/Evidence custodian. Rest easy our Brother, we have the watch now.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.