St. Frances Cabrini School partners with The Reading Center and Discover Dyslexia

ALEXANDRIA, La. (St. Frances Cabrini School) - Five years ago, Cabrini opened the first special education program at a private school within a 100-mile radius. As the program has grown, Cabrini has been able to partner with specialists and therapists to help give students access to as many resources as possible. One exceptionality that is seen often is specific learning disabilities in the areas of reading and/or written expression, which is also referred to as dyslexia.

Yvette Blanchard is a dyslexia specialist who founded the Reading Center in Lafayette in 2016. Since its opening, she has opened multiple campuses and been into schools all over the Acadiana area as a dyslexia screener, simulator and private reading strategist.

With over 140 hours of Graduate level courses on Reading disabilities, her expertise is extensive. Her work has been highlighted in dozens of publications in Acadiana (https://issuu.com/cspotlight/docs/csm_september2020_issuu/14.)

Since she began in 2016, The Reading Centers have successfully treated over 500 students who were unable to read, write, or comprehend language. The Reading Center now has multiple locations in the Lafayette area. Yvette is also the CEO of the non-profit Discover Dyslexia, which was founded to provide screening, identification, remediation and advocating for those students and adults at risk for dyslexia. Cabrini is excited to partner with Yvette, The Reading Center, and Discover Dyslexia to give students and teachers the tools they need to successfully treat reading disabilities, and not just put a band-aid on them. On Thursday night, Mrs. Blanchard led a simulation to let parents and teachers know how it feels when a child struggles to read.

The Reading Center will serve students on St. Frances Cabrini’s School’s campus. There are some after school slots available for students who don’t attend St. Frances Cabrini School. If interested in having your child pre-screened, call Liz Hines at 318-448-3333 or email lhines@cabrinischool.com

