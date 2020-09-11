Advertisement

St. Frances Cabrini School partners with The Reading Center and Discover Dyslexia

Cabrini School partners with the Reading Center
Cabrini School partners with the Reading Center(St. Frances Cabrini School)
By Cabrini School
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (St. Frances Cabrini School) - Five years ago, Cabrini opened the first special education program at a private school within a 100-mile radius.  As the program has grown, Cabrini has been able to partner with specialists and therapists to help give students access to as many resources as possible.  One exceptionality that is seen often is specific learning disabilities in the areas of reading and/or written expression, which is also referred to as dyslexia.

Yvette Blanchard is a dyslexia specialist who founded the Reading Center in Lafayette in 2016.  Since its opening, she has opened multiple campuses and been into schools all over the Acadiana area as a dyslexia screener, simulator and private reading strategist. 

With over 140 hours of Graduate level courses on Reading disabilities, her expertise is extensive. Her work has been highlighted in dozens of publications in Acadiana (https://issuu.com/cspotlight/docs/csm_september2020_issuu/14.)

Since she began in 2016, The Reading Centers have successfully treated over 500 students who were unable to read, write, or comprehend language.  The Reading Center now has multiple locations in the Lafayette area.  Yvette is also the CEO of the non-profit Discover Dyslexia, which was founded to provide screening, identification, remediation and advocating for those students and adults at risk for dyslexia.  Cabrini is excited to partner with Yvette, The Reading Center, and Discover Dyslexia to give students and teachers the tools they need to successfully treat reading disabilities, and not just put a band-aid on them. On Thursday night, Mrs. Blanchard led a simulation to let parents and teachers know how it feels when a child struggles to read.

The Reading Center will serve students on St. Frances Cabrini’s School’s campus.  There are some after school slots available for students who don’t attend St. Frances Cabrini School.  If interested in having your child pre-screened, call Liz Hines at 318-448-3333 or email lhines@cabrinischool.com

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 St. Frances Cabrini School. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Louisiana Regional Port hires new executive director

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CLRP
The Central Louisiana Regional Port (CLRP) Board of Commissioners has announced their new Executive Director, Ben Russo.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

WATCH: Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the City Address for September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
September State of the City

News

Power restored to 99 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 5 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 98 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The weekend calls for scattered chances for showers/t-storms. Don't cancel your outdoor plans but keep an eye to the skies!

News

Damage at LSUA

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Some buildings on LSUA’s campus did receive some damage due to Hurricane Laura.

News

Run for Pop Pop: Granddaughter honors grandfather

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
A granddaughter honors her grandfather the only way she knew how.

News

Run for Pop Pop

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Jessica Johnson honored her “Pop Pop” while doing his favorite pastime.

News

Grant Parish sheriff proud of recovery efforts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain is quite proud of how his parish has stepped up during hurricane recovery.

News

New Orleans to remain in Phase II

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says that New Orleans will remain in Phase II despite Governor John Bel Edwards' decision to allow the state to move into Phase III on Friday.