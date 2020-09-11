Advertisement

State Superintendent Cade Brumley releases statement on Louisiana’s move to Phase 3

Dr. Cade Brumley
Dr. Cade Brumley(Kevin Calbert / LA Dept. of Education)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley released the following statement in support of the Governor’s decision to move into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We as an educational community are ready to move to Phase 3. We’ve been successful in Phase 2 in terms of mitigating the spread of the virus, and I think we will do well in Phase 3. It’s more important than ever that our schools continue to implement the safety procedures they have in place, as more students will soon return to campus. Our system and school leaders are being thoughtful in how they transition to Phase 3, and what that looks like will vary across the state. I know our educators look forward to welcoming students back, but they also know this transition has to be done in a way that is mindful and maintains the progress Louisiana has made in pushing back this virus. I encourage system and school leaders to collaborate with their school families to ensure a successful transition.”

Phase 3 requirements for school systems differ from Phase 2 in group size, transportation, as well as band, vocal and music limitations.

Maximum group sizes shift from 25 individuals in Phase 2 to 50 individuals in Phase 3. This is the maximum group size that may convene at any given time indoors in a single room, irrespective of room size, or outdoors. Individuals must continue to follow guidelines around face coverings and social distancing.

School buses can now allow 75 percent of the manufacturer’s capacity, compared to 50 percent in Phase 2. This capacity includes students and adults. Passengers must still be spaced throughout the bus to the greatest extent possible.

The shift to Phase 3 means band, vocal and music activities can resume indoors or outdoors. Appropriate physical distancing measures must be taken.

Based on the state’s minimum health and safety standards, if the local governing authority of a parish or other municipality has established a more restrictive phase of reopening, the school system located within that parish or municipality must follow the more restrictive requirements.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisiana Baptists helping with storm recovery

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura. Local organizations like the Louisiana Baptists are mobilizing all over the state to help with disaster relief.

News

Louisiana Baptists mobilizing teams, helping with local storm recovery efforts

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura and local organizations like the Louisiana Baptists are mobilizing all over the state to help with disaster relief.

News

Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the Community Update for September

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
September State of the City

News

Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the Community Update for September

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the Community Update for September

Education

Avoyelles Parish schools moving away from hybrid method

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Avoyelles Parish will be moving away from its hybrid method structure of students attending class.

Latest News

News

Phase III update on Avoyelles Parish schools

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Blaine Dauzat explains the newest updates on Avoyelles Parish schools in Phase III.

Crime

Public assistance sought locating oil field valve thieves

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance locating two individuals wanted for stealing.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Education

Rapides Parish Schools present plan for entering Phase 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RPSB
Governor Edwards has moved Louisiana into Phase 3

News

Power restored to 99 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 5 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 98 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.