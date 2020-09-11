State Superintendent Cade Brumley releases statement on Louisiana’s move to Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley released the following statement in support of the Governor’s decision to move into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We as an educational community are ready to move to Phase 3. We’ve been successful in Phase 2 in terms of mitigating the spread of the virus, and I think we will do well in Phase 3. It’s more important than ever that our schools continue to implement the safety procedures they have in place, as more students will soon return to campus. Our system and school leaders are being thoughtful in how they transition to Phase 3, and what that looks like will vary across the state. I know our educators look forward to welcoming students back, but they also know this transition has to be done in a way that is mindful and maintains the progress Louisiana has made in pushing back this virus. I encourage system and school leaders to collaborate with their school families to ensure a successful transition.”

Phase 3 requirements for school systems differ from Phase 2 in group size, transportation, as well as band, vocal and music limitations.

Maximum group sizes shift from 25 individuals in Phase 2 to 50 individuals in Phase 3. This is the maximum group size that may convene at any given time indoors in a single room, irrespective of room size, or outdoors. Individuals must continue to follow guidelines around face coverings and social distancing.

School buses can now allow 75 percent of the manufacturer’s capacity, compared to 50 percent in Phase 2. This capacity includes students and adults. Passengers must still be spaced throughout the bus to the greatest extent possible.

The shift to Phase 3 means band, vocal and music activities can resume indoors or outdoors. Appropriate physical distancing measures must be taken.

Based on the state’s minimum health and safety standards, if the local governing authority of a parish or other municipality has established a more restrictive phase of reopening, the school system located within that parish or municipality must follow the more restrictive requirements.

