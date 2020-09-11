Suspect arrested in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church vandalism case

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB/RPSO) - A suspect has been arrested following a vandalism incident at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Tioga.

On September 9, RPSO deputies responded to a complaint of vandalism at the church. According to the complainant, numerous stained glass church windows had been shattered and damaged, as well as numerous pieces of sculptures and pottery. Deputies took the initial report and security video was obtained where it revealed an unidentified white male as the suspect. Detectives assigned to the Tioga Sub-station also responded.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Chandler D. Johnson, 23 of Pineville. Detectives established sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant. On September 10, Johnson was located and taken into custody without incident. Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 for one count criminal trespassing and one count institutional vandalism >$500. Bond has been set at $6,000 and Johnson remains in jail at the time of this release.

“Whenever churches or other religious buildings or locations are intentionally damaged, we consider the possibility this is more than just vandalism,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “At this time, this appears to be more of a crime of opportunity by this suspect.”

