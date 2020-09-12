Alvin Kamara reportedly agrees to 5-year extension with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Any concerns of tension between Alvin Kamara and the Saints heading into their season opener against the Buccaneers have been alleviated with a report Saturday morning of a 5-year contract extension worth $75 million.

Sources: The #Saints & star RB Alvin Kamara have reached an agreement on a huge 5-year contract extension worth $75M in new money. He gets $77.133M overall and a $15M signing bonus. Kamara cashes in. Agent Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports did the deal. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

Kamara reported to training camp for the final season of his contract but as the season neared, reports of contention emerged, including a report that the Saints would be open to trading the 25-year-old. Kamara deflected questions about his contract on Monday, instead of repeating that the team was preparing for the Buccaneers contest.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara has accumulated 4,476 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns. He has admitted to injuries hampering his 2019 campaign where his production fell off in all categories. For his career, he averages 6.15 yards per touch.

The 2017 draft class of running backs has been receiving significant extensions lately, headlined by Christian McCaffrey’s 4-year, $64 million deal with the Panthers in April. Last week, the Bengals inked Joe Mixon to a 4-year, $48 million deal and just minutes before news of Kamara’s deal got out, there were reports of Dalvin Cook agreeing with the Vikings to a 5-year, $63 million extension.

