Alvin Kamara reportedly agrees to 5-year extension with Saints

(KALB)
By John Bennett
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Any concerns of tension between Alvin Kamara and the Saints heading into their season opener against the Buccaneers have been alleviated with a report Saturday morning of a 5-year contract extension worth $75 million.

Kamara reported to training camp for the final season of his contract but as the season neared, reports of contention emerged, including a report that the Saints would be open to trading the 25-year-old. Kamara deflected questions about his contract on Monday, instead of repeating that the team was preparing for the Buccaneers contest.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara has accumulated 4,476 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns. He has admitted to injuries hampering his 2019 campaign where his production fell off in all categories. For his career, he averages 6.15 yards per touch.

The 2017 draft class of running backs has been receiving significant extensions lately, headlined by Christian McCaffrey’s 4-year, $64 million deal with the Panthers in April. Last week, the Bengals inked Joe Mixon to a 4-year, $48 million deal and just minutes before news of Kamara’s deal got out, there were reports of Dalvin Cook agreeing with the Vikings to a 5-year, $63 million extension.

