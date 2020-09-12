Advertisement

Pitkin man dies in Rapides Parish crash

Pitkin man dies in Rapides Parish Crash.
Pitkin man dies in Rapides Parish Crash.(KALB)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On September 11, 2020, around 11:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Union Hill. This crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Christopher Ware of Pitkin.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Ware, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Ware lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the highway. As the vehicle re-entered the highway, it began to overturn.

Ware, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local attorney feeds APD for 9/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Local attorney David Lind gave back to Alexandria police officers in honor of 9/11.

News

Remembering Sept. 11 nineteen years later

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Fort Polk soldiers and civilians remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

News

Fort Polk soldiers, civilians remember lives lost on 9/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Fort Polk soldiers and civilians remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

News

Gov. Edwards moves Louisiana to Phase III

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced full guidance for Phase 3 of reopening Louisiana’s economy during a news conference on Sept. 11.

Latest News

News

Fatal Grant Parish Crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
A man and woman from Dry Prong were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 167 at the intersection of Highway 8 on Friday, September 11.

News

Two from Dry Prong killed in crash on HWY 167 at HWY 8

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A man and woman from Dry Prong were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 167

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Pineville hires disaster debris removal company

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rich Dupree
Pineville residents are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way to be picked up.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.