Tigers put faith in Myles Brennan for 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There’s a bit of pressure for quarterback Myles Brennan this season to fill the shoes of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, but the LSU Tigers believe Brennan will pick up where Burrow left off.

“The chemistry between myself, him, and the other receivers have been great," wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. said. “We’ve been clicking in practice, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how we will click in a game. The season can’t come fast enough, but we’re just taking it one day at a time, fixing the things we need to fix and getting ready for Mississippi State."

Brennan played in 10 games last season and 17 throughout his tenure as an LSU Tiger, throwing for one touchdown in 2019 against Texas A&M.

