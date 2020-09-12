Advertisement

Two from Dry Prong killed in crash on HWY 197 at HWY 8

(AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - A man and woman from Dry Prong were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 167 at the intersection of Highway 8 on Friday, September 11.

Around 3 p.m., Louisiana State Police confirms that Brian Valentine, 28, and Jessica Saizan, 28, were traveling westbound on Highway 8 with three juvenile passengers. At the intersection of Highway 167, Valentine failed to properly stop. As a result, the vehicle entered the northbound travel lanes of Highway 167 and was struck by a northbound 18-wheeler truck.

Brian and Jessica were both restrained at the time of the crash, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The juvenile passengers were also restrained and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as well.

