Colfax farmers market

First one since Hurricane Laura
Colfax farmers market(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Sometimes there’s nothing like getting home grown food. A place to get it from is in Colfax at their farmers market.

On Saturdays from 9 in the morning until noon, Eighth Street or as locals call it Front Street is where vendors gather to sell produce and food. The Colfax Pecan Festival grounds is where customers can stop and buy items like pecans, jam, fish plates, homemade treats, barbecue and more.

After the storm business owners say they’re happy to be back, to some form of normality.

Willie Edison and his wife Pha sell jams, old fashion teacakes, hot tamales, and fried fish plates. They’ve been sellers for at least two years and explained the Colfax farmers market is about unity. “We all work together. We don’t argue about anything, undersell, oversell, anybody. If they come here and want something and we don’t have it, we’ll send them further down,” Brinson said. “So far it’s been working out real good.”

Another vendor, Kimberly Taylor took pride in her organic products.

“Everything you see here is the way that God would have designed it for. We don’t have that pesticide and stuff,” Taylor explained. "It’s going to be very good for you and as you see it, is as it was this morning.”

June Carr is another teacakes seller, but she had a host of other homemade baked goods to offer. Her favorite part about being a farmers market member is, “It’s satisfying to be able to provide a service that’s really helping people out and bringing the community together and getting to know people,” Carr said. "It’s a blessing that I can do this.”

The Colfax Farmers Market is also unique for how you can purchase produce. Manager Beverly Mahfouz Saunders explained how they take SNAP benefits and offer an incentive program.

Click here to watch our live coverage of the event.

