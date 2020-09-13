Advertisement

Cornerback PJ Williams among inactives for Saints-Bucs game

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams is inactive for Saints-Bucs.
Saints cornerback P.J. Williams is inactive for Saints-Bucs.((Source: Mark Lagrange))
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback PJ Williams is among the inactives for the Saints-Bucs game.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway, right guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle are also inactive for the Saints.

Ruiz and Davenport were ruled out on Friday by the team.

For the Bucs, wide receiver Mike Evans is active. Tampa Bay’s star receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Peyton Manning endows scholarships for Grambling, Southern, and four other HBCUs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By HBCU Gameday
Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation has endowed a half dozen scholarships at HBCUs in Louisiana and Tennessee.

College

LSU ranks in Top 5 of Coaches Poll; Louisiana-Lafayette cracks Top 25

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The defending national champion LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the second edition of the Amway Coaches Poll while Louisiana-Lafayette cracked the list at No. 21.

College

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten football might be making a comeback.

Pro Sports

Alvin Kamara reportedly agrees to 5-year extension with Saints

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By John Bennett
Any concerns of tension between Alvin Kamara and the Saints heading into their season opener against the Buccaneers have been alleviated with a report Saturday morning of a 5-year contract extension worth $75 million.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers put faith in Myles Brennan for 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Tigers put faith in Myles Brennan for 2020.

Sports

LSU Tigers put faith in Brennan as new quarterback

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
Myles Brennan is stepping up to fill the heavy show left behind by former quarterback Joe Burrow.

Sports

Saints launch #sayherename campaign

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
Football players say they are not satisfied because of the lack of change in the United States.

Sports

Payton, Cook, Hill and Davis announce the Saints #SayHerName Campaign

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Payton, Cook, Hill and Davis announce the Saints #SayHerName Campaign

Sports

Payton, Cook, Hill and Davis join the zoom press conference

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT

Sports

2 LSU grad transfers look to make big impacts for the 2020 Tigers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
2 LSU grad transfers look to make big impacts for the 2020 Tigers