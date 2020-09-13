Cornerback PJ Williams among inactives for Saints-Bucs game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback PJ Williams is among the inactives for the Saints-Bucs game.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway, right guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle are also inactive for the Saints.

Ruiz and Davenport were ruled out on Friday by the team.

For the Bucs, wide receiver Mike Evans is active. Tampa Bay’s star receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

