LSU ranks in Top 5 of Coaches Poll; Louisiana-Lafayette cracks Top 25
NEW YORK (KALB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the second edition of the Amway Coaches Poll while Louisiana-Lafayette cracked the list at No. 21.
The Tigers will see their first shot at action on September 26th against Mississippi State. The Ragin Cajuns nabbed the No. 21 spot after upsetting then No. 23 Iowa State 31-14.
Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Kentucky represent the SEC in the Top 25. This is also the first poll without Big Ten, despite a possible return for them, and Pac-12 schools.
AMWAY COACHES POLL:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Florida
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Oklahoma State
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Louisville
17. Tennessee
18. Miami
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kentucky
21. UL Lafayette
22. BYU
23. Appalachian State
24. Baylor
25. Army
