LSU ranks in Top 5 of Coaches Poll; Louisiana-Lafayette cracks Top 25

A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet is seen prior to an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan University Eagles at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Louisiana State University won 44-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KALB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the second edition of the Amway Coaches Poll while Louisiana-Lafayette cracked the list at No. 21.

The Tigers will see their first shot at action on September 26th against Mississippi State. The Ragin Cajuns nabbed the No. 21 spot after upsetting then No. 23 Iowa State 31-14.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Kentucky represent the SEC in the Top 25. This is also the first poll without Big Ten, despite a possible return for them, and Pac-12 schools.

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. UL Lafayette

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

