S.E.A.D, partners food and supplies give away

Event held at Macedonia Baptist Church
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shawn Singleton Shepard’s organization called Soaring, Empowering, and Development, or S.E.A.D facilitated a Hurricane Laura recovery effort give away. Not only did S.E.A.D feed more than 600 people, several sponsors were able to provide other essential items for anyone in need.

“We’re here doing what we need to do, not letting anything stop us and doing what we can to help the community and we just excited to do it,” Singleton Shepard said. “We hope that we can be a blessing here and be a blessing to Alexandria.”

There was also a representative from Atlanta, who is a Louisiana native. Archie Emerson is the Branch Manager for NID Housing Counseling Agency, a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development approved organization.

Emerson said she was asked to come out and help provide a valuable resource. At the event Emerson assisted people with FEMA disaster applications, but she shared some advice to people dealing with the pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We want to make sure that our family is educated, so that we can rise out of this occasion better than we were before. We don’t need and extension on our hair or a flat screen TV. We need to make an emergency savings plan so that whatever pops off in the winter months, we will be financially prepared to handle that,” Emerson explained.

Evangelist Patricia Gail, of Patricia Gail Evangelistic Kingdom Outreach shared her thoughts about Hurricane Laura recovery.

