Advertisement

Two Los Angeles County deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol vehicle

Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.
Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

The sheriff’s department said the male and a female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds. They were in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the sheriff’s department said in a Twitter post that included video showing a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Littlepage Farms Laura recovery

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Littlepage Farms Hurricane Laura recovery, suffered significant structural damage and crop loss

National Politics

Trump pushes into Nevada, questions integrity of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Clinton, and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the past decade. But Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in the state, relying on its ground game to turn out voters.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

Latest News

National

Louisiana braces for Sally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The mayor of New Orleans has declared a mandatory evacuation and Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency

News

Local woman receives a surprise while participating in the Boston Marathon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Family members and friends surprise a local woman at the finish line, while she participated the Boston Marathon.

News

S.E.A.D, partners food and supplies give away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Shawn Singleton Shepard’s organization called Soaring, Empowering, and Development, or S.E.A.D facilitated a Hurricane Laura recovery effort give away. Not only did S.E.A.D feed more than 600 people, several sponsors were able to provide other essential items for anyone in need.

News

Colfax farmers market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sometimes there’s nothing like getting home grown food. A place to get it from is in Colfax at their farmers market.

News

Beverly Mahfouz Saunders SOT Colfax farmers market SNAP

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Evangelist Patricia Gail

Updated: 5 hours ago