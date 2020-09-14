Advertisement

Alexandria announces plans for garbage bag distribution

(City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided to us courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

'ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria will be providing free garbage bags to utility customers with coupons from this year for bags from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-18, as well as Sept. 24-25 at the Alexander Fulton Mini Park in downtown Alexandria, across from City Hall.

With the closure of the Customer Service Office in March due to COVID-19, the distribution of bags was delayed. While customers could make payments at the drive-thru window, the bags wouldn’t fit in the drawer, and customers were advised to keep their coupons to redeem in the future.

Bags will be delivered in a drive-thru system at the mini-park, so residents don’t need to get out of their vehicles. Customers need to bring their saved coupon with an issue date in 2020, which is attached to the utility bill, or they can bring the whole utility bill with the coupon attached. Bags will not be offered for sale at the mini-park distributions, it will just be for utility customers who receive free bags.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon, customers wishing to purchase trash bags from the city may do so in a drive-thru format at the Customer Service Office located at 625 Murray Street. The cost is $7 for a roll of 50 bags. As this will be a drive-thru event, payment will be cash, check or money order only, no credit cards. In the case of cash payments, the exact change is appreciated to speed processing in the line. Coupons for free bags may also be redeemed at the site.

