Advertisement

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Quick COVID testing is now available
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on August 11 it would postpone all fall sports.

But heat from players, fans and even President Donald Trump has forced the Big Ten to reconsider, along with the availability of new rapid COVID tests.

Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play, teams would hit the field no sooner than October 17, which is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big Ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in eight games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Dominic Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Dominic Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

Pro Sports

Brees and Saints beat Brady and Bucs

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees outlasted Tom Brady in a duel of 40-year old quarterbacks as the Saints beat the Buccaneers 34-23.

Pro Sports

WATCH: Saints players speak to the media following Bucs win

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Following their 34-23 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eight Saints players and head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media.

Sports

Cameron Jordan addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Latest News

Sports

Demario Davis addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints linebacker Demario Davis addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Sports

Drew Brees addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints quarterback Drew Brees addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Sports

Janoris Jenkins addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints cornerback Alvin Kamara addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Sports

Margus Hunt addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints defensive end Margus Hunt addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Sports

Alvin Kamara addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.

Sports

Marcus Williams addresses the media after their win against the Bucs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saints safety Marcus Williams addressed the media after their 34-23 win against the Bucs.