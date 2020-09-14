BREAKING: LSU DL Neil Farrell opts back in to the 2020 season
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell has decided to return back to the LSU football team after opting out in early August, per Farrell himself.
Entering the 2020 season, Farrell was a projected starter but opted out due to COVID-19 concerns within his family.
Farrell was the first LSU player to opt-out and will be the first player to return back to the team.
As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.
