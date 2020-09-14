Advertisement

BREAKING: LSU DL Neil Farrell opts back in to the 2020 season

LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) celebrates his sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) celebrates his sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell has decided to return back to the LSU football team after opting out in early August, per Farrell himself.

Entering the 2020 season, Farrell was a projected starter but opted out due to COVID-19 concerns within his family.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks to defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) before an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks to defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) before an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

Farrell was the first LSU player to opt-out and will be the first player to return back to the team.

As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.

