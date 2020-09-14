Advertisement

Brees and Saints beat Brady and Bucs

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Pool photo via Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Round 1 of Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady in 2020 went in favor of the Saints No. 9. The New Orleans Saints captured a "W" in their opener over Tampa Bay, 34-23.

Drew Brees connected on two TD passes and got an assist from Alvin Kamara, who found the end zone twice against the Bucs.

Brees finished the contest 18-of-30 passing, 160 yards. Brady closed outgoing 23-of-36 passing, for 239 yards, 2 TD passes.

Brees’s second TD pass of the contest went to new Saint, Emmanuel Sanders. The pitch-and-catch put the game out of reach, 31-17.

Brady threw two interceptions on the afternoon. His second pick, Janoris Jenkins returned for a touchdown. Jackrabbit’s INT upped the Saints lead, 24-7 in the third quarter.

Brady was much cleaner with his passes earlier in the contest. Brady pitched a perfect game on his first drive, going 2-2 passing for 37 yards. He finished the series with a 1-yard TD run. Two defensive pass interference calls (Jenkins, Lattimore the culprits) didn’t help the Saints cause.

In the second quarter, New Orleans responded. Brees connected with Alvin Kamara on a screenplay for a 14-yard TD. The newly paid running back knotted things at seven.

Brady didn’t maintain his perfect passing the entire first half. A miscommunication between Brady and receiver Mike Evans resulted in a pick for Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Williams’ big interception would result in Kamara’s second TD on the day. Kamara’s 6-yard TD run staked the Saints to a 14-7 advantage.

