CenturyLink to be known as Lumen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - CenturyLink has announced that it is changing its name. It will now be known as Lumen.

The company made the announcement in a press release on Monday. They explained what Lumen means going forward and what the change means for residential and business customers. You can read the news release below.

CenturyLink has a new brand name and bold new purpose. As Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen, the company will help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere. Lumen® brings a new focus to how it views the marketplace and the world with the purpose to further human progress through technology.

The 4th Industrial Revolution represents the latest technological shift to change how everyone lives, works and thrives. At its core, this new age requires companies to effectively acquire, analyze and act upon their data to stay ahead of the curve and to be competitive.

Lumen’s combination of global technology infrastructure, powerful business solutions and industry-leading services creates the platform to help our customers excel in this new industrial age and produce amazing things.

Lumen president and CEO Jeff Storey comments on new brand name, new purpose:

“Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners.”

The Platform for Amazing Things

The Lumen Platform helps our customers capitalize on emerging technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution to deliver amazing things such as smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories, as well as power today’s business applications that require high-performance networking and security. The platform brings together our highly interconnected global fiber network infrastructure, edge cloud capabilities, and security and communication and collaboration solutions to deliver a fast and secure foundation for the application and data services vital to our customers' success.

Lumen executive vice president and chief marketing officer Shaun Andrews comments on the platform:

“All of our futures will be driven by smart things, applications and digital services that use data for transformational purposes. To serve this colossal need and further human progress through technology, we have launched Lumen and are delivering our technology through the Lumen Platform, a platform for amazing things.”

Lumen’s worldwide fiber network infrastructure and complementary capabilities deliver unique competitive advantages to customers in four key areas:

Adaptive Networking: Lumen provides hybrid network solutions built to quickly respond to customers' ever-changing data and application needs.

Edge Cloud & IT Agility: Lumen enhances application experiences by delivering low-latency, high performance data access and by moving data and workloads closer to where customers need them.

Connected Security: Lumen offers global threat intelligence, network-based security controls and deep security expertise to help customers protect their data and applications against constantly evolving threats.

Communications & Collaboration: Lumen’s communication and collaboration solutions make it easy for people to stay connected, productive and engaged wherever they are located.

Lumen Commits to Residential and Small Business Customers with Launch of Quantum FiberCenturyLink, with its strong heritage, will remain as a trusted brand for residential and small business customers over traditional networks. In addition, Lumen is pleased to announce Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform for delivering fiber-based products and services to residents and small businesses. Quantum Fiber will use the power of Lumen’s extensive fiber network and infrastructure.

Learn more about Quantum Fiber: https://news.lumen.com/FAQs

Lumen Financial InformationThe company does not intend to change its financial strategy or financial reporting as a result of this announcement. Effective with the opening of the trading day on Sept. 18, 2020, the company stock ticker will change from CTL to LUMN.

Legal Name ChangeThe legal name of CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the satisfaction of all legal and regulatory requirements.

About LumenLumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With 450,000 route fiber miles serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure global platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about Lumen’s network, edge cloud, security and communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.