Advertisement

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

News

Grant Parish schools reopened face-to-face

Updated: moments ago
|
In Grant Parish, where nearly every public school reopened Monday morning after taking a powerful punch from Hurricane Laura.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

News

LDH and LCP provide toll-free line to help displaced patients find cancer cure

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By LDH
LCP will try to help connect patients with cancer to their doctors.

News

Kayla Giles’ effort to open daquiri bar faces a new problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Kayla Giles' effort to open a daiquiri bar faces a new problem

National

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally, which is now forecast to hit the Gulf Coast tonight into Tuesday as a high-end category two hurricane.

News

BECi restores power to 19,500 meters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.