Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Monday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday, Sept. 14 as southeast Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall Tuesday, Sept. 15.

You can stream the conference at 2 p.m. on this page and on Facebook.

Sally will be the second hurricane to impact the state in less than a month after Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana and northern parts of the state on Aug. 27.

Gov. Edwards is likely to discuss the continued recovery efforts from Laura as well as the status of the state’s fight against COVID-19. The governor issued a proclamation for Louisiana to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, Sept. 11.

