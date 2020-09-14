Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday, Sept. 14 as southeast Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall Tuesday, Sept. 15.

You can stream the conference at 2 p.m. on this page and on Facebook.

Sally will be the second hurricane to impact the state in less than a month after Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana and northern parts of the state on Aug. 27.

Gov. Edwards is likely to discuss the continued recovery efforts from Laura as well as the status of the state’s fight against COVID-19. The governor issued a proclamation for Louisiana to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, Sept. 11.

