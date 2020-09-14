Advertisement

Hurricane season 2020 continues setting records

This season shaping up to be the busiest since historic 2005 season
By Rachael Penton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on five tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin. This includes Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Teddy, and Tropical Depression Twenty-One. The last time the NHC issued advisories on this many storms at once, was back in September 1971. The NHC is also watching a sixth area of interest- a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa.

So far, this hurricane season has been extremely active, as forecast by hurricane experts well before the season got underway. Over the weekend Sally became the 18th named storm of the season, and the earliest "S" name on record. Previously Stan in October 2005 was the earliest named "S" storm. Other hurricane seasons have seen 18 storms, but none with so many this early. Several other tropical cyclones on this year’s list are also the earliest named for their respective letters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), historically only two named storms form on average by early August, and the ninth named storm does not form until October 4.

There is only one name left on the 2020 hurricane season name list- Wilfred. If that name is given to a storm, the NHC will shift to using the Greek alphabet. This has only happened one other time- during the hyperactive 2005 hurricane season. The 2005 season concluded with Tropical Storm Zeta that developed on December 28, 2005- long after the traditional November 30 end to hurricane season.

In early August NOAA updated it’s outlook, increasing the forecast to 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.

