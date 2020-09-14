Advertisement

Kayla Giles’ effort to open daquiri bar faces a new problem

Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles(RPSO/KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kayla Giles, the Alexandria woman who was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for shooting her husband back in Sept. 2018, now faces more problems in her effort to open up a daiquiri bar.

Back on Aug. 11, Giles filed for an LLC in an effort to open up Luna Daiquiris on Highway 165 in Glenmora.

She’s currently out on bond and awaiting her trial scheduled for May 2021. Some of the conditions of her bond included abiding by a curfew and not visiting bars and casinos.

The effort to open the bar was scheduled for the Glenmora Town Council meeting on Sept. 14. However, Glenmora Mayor Joey Mott wants to visit the site of the bar before the item makes its way in front of the council.

A second name has since been added to the LLC for Luna Daiquiris and that’s Troy Russell, Sr.

News Channel 5 received a statement from the town’s attorney, Brian Cespiva.

