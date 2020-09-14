Advertisement

LB Demario Davis signs extension with Saints

Demario Davis recovers a Steelers fumble to seal a Saints victory. (Source: Paul Spinelli)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Just moments after the Saints beat the Buccaneers, reports of Saints linebacker Demario Davis signing an extension worth $27 million surfaced.

Erin Andrews of FOX Sports reported during the broadcast that Davis signed a three-year extension with the team on Saturday night. The deal has around $18 million in guaranteed money.

In his time with the Black and Gold, he has 221 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a fumble recovery while playing in every game over the last two years. He has another 29 tackles and an interception in the postseason.

