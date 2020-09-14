Advertisement

LDH and LCP provide toll-free line to help displaced patients find cancer cure

By LDH
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - Patients with cancer who evacuated their homes because of Hurricane Laura have a new toll-free hotline to call for assistance with reaching their doctors about ongoing cancer treatments and cancer care.

The toll-free line is 888-599-1073 and is staffed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The hotline is provided in partnership by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Cancer Prevention & Control Programs (LCP).

LCP will try to help connect patients with cancer to their doctors. There is also an LCP medical advisor who can help answer questions from patients. 

LCP is financed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is housed at the LSU Health New Orleans' School of Public Health.

