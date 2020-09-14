LSU announces changes for student tickets for this football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has released important information regarding tickets for this football season, which will of course be rather unusual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The following information was provided by the LSU Ticket Office:

The deadline to place your request for the 2020 season is Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

Important for the 2020 Season

Priority consideration for student tickets this year will be given to those students who have had a COVID-19 test completed and reported to the university any time after Aug. 15. As part of the student ticket request online form (more detail found below), information on how to submit proof of a having a COVID-19 test completed during this fall semester will be available.

LSU offers a number of options for students to test on campus. In partnership with Relief Telemed, there are a number of testing PODs located across campus. Schedule an appointment before arriving at a testing POD. On a mobile device, visit https://relieftelemed.app.link/lsu and download the app. Please use your lsu.edu email address when creating your account. If you experience any issues, please contact customer support at support@relieftelemed.zohodesk.com or 1-833-964-1469.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available at the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Alley in front of the LSU Student Union and on the south side of the UREC and the sorority houses. Please preregister at https://doineedacovid19test.com/. When prompted, enter LSU’s zip code: 70803. After registration, you will receive a voucher. Please print this voucher and present it at the testing site. On-site registration will be available; however, preregistration allows for express testing.

For more on testing on campus, visit https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/health/testing.php.

Fan Safety Precautions

Ticket Availability

With reduced capacities for the 2020 season the LSU Ticket Office and LSU SGA have developed a plan to try and accommodate as many students as possible with a ticket to at least one game during the 2020 season. All tickets for the 2020 season will be reserved seating and students will receive information on how to set up groups at a later time (maximum of 4 together). If you receive the Mississippi State game, you will be notified no later than Monday, Sept. 21. You will be notified of any other game(s) you will be selected to receive no later than Friday, Oct. 2.

Cost

The individual game ticket cost is listed below. If you receive a ticket for one or more of these games you will be charged the ticket price, plus a $2 processing charge.

Game Date Price Mississippi State Sept. 26 $15 Missouri Oct. 3 $12 South Carolina Oct. 24 $12 Alabama Nov. 14 $30 Ole Miss** Dec. 5 $15

**Please be aware the Ole Miss game is after the fall 2020 semester has concluded.

