Mississippi fire department lends a hand to Louisiana residents

Pollock, La. (KALB) -As parts of Louisiana continue to recover from Hurricane Laura, a neighboring state lends a helping hand.

Grant Parish residents were able to get basic needs and supplies donated by the City of Collins, Mississippi Fire Department. Fire Chief, John Pope, says they know what it’s like to go through something like this and wanted to step up to help their neighbors in Louisiana. “Just this past Easter we had two very, very large damaging tornadoes that affected our area. And of course, our area also took a direct hit from Hurricane Katrina. So, we just know how it is that you want to step up and help your neighbors when they need it the most” said Pope.

A Rapides Parish resident, Ginny Kervin, who’s originally from the city of Collins, helped make the connections for the event to happen. “Some of our friends were texting me after the storm, what can we do to help? And you know we were fine, but there were other families that we knew needed help throughout the area” said Kervin.

The donations were gathered for distribution with a partnership between the City of Collins Fire Department and the Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Department. Water, food, hygiene items and baby items are just a few of things that were distributed to Grant Parish residents.

