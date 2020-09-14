Natchitoches disaster debris removal to begin this week

(City of Natchitoches) - Due to Hurricane Laura making landfall on August 27, the City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of the coordination of the collection and removal of disaster debris through DRC Emergency Services, LLC. DRC Emergency Services, LLC will begin collection and removal on Wednesday, September 16 and expects debris removal to take approximately three weeks within the City of Natchitoches.

Residents are asked to separate disaster debris into two piles as described below:

Trees, limbs, and brush (NO bagged leaves)

All other debris materials such as building materials and contents, household hazardous waste, white goods (ex. washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.), and bagged leaves

DRC Emergency Services, LLC has asked customers to please place the debris piles at the curb in the public right away in front of your home as they cannot go on to private property to remove debris. If properly separated, it will be picked up by crews and disposed of. For debris outside the scope of woody waste, Waste Connections crews will pick up and dispose of appropriately.

The City of Natchitoches would like to thank the citizens of Natchitoches for their patience during this time. It is our goal to have the debris cleaned up in our community as soon as possible. If you have questions or need more information regarding debris pick up, please call 888-721-4DRC(4372).

