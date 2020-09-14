Advertisement

New crowdfunding platform exclusively targets first responders and their families

By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It has been 19 years since September 11 attacks on this country that left thousands dead and first responders feeling the impact to this day. A new crowdfunding site labels itself as a way to exclusively support families of all first responders facing hard times. For Skip and Tammy Danielson, Fund the First is a way to heal financially as their hearts continue to ache.

“He went in immediately to the triage area at the hospital, collapsed, and they worked on him for five hours,” said Skip.

Skip recalls the tragic day his son Scott died. Scott was the chief of an emergency squad in New Jersey, responding to the scene of a crash. He found out his daughter Alycia was involved in the crash. After following Alycia’s ambulance to the hospital, he realized he needed help. Alycia survived, but Scott died of a heart attack.

“The kids, though they’re adults now, you know, are still having all kinds of issues, still having nightmares,” said Tammy Danielson, Scott’s wife.

The lingering impact of Danielson’s death hit the family’s finances. Tammy is entitled to workmen’s compensation, but says an insurance company is appealing her case, leaving her bank account in limbo. Tammy turned to Fund the First. Her campaign is just a month old and she has raised over five thousand dollars.

“It’s, you know, specific for first responders, and a lot of times they get overlooked,” said Tammy.

A Fund the First spokesperson says there are more than 40 campaigns up and running on the crowdfunding site that have raised over $185,000. The site includes campaigns from Hurricane Laura responders to those who served on 9/11.

“We want our contributors to know this is the only authorized place to raise money during their time of need,” said Robert Garland, founder and CEO of Fund the First.

He says he started the company for his partner, whose sick daughter was racking up expensive medical bills. Garland says he found too many crowdfunding sites are unverified and vulnerable to fraud.

He says his site has a rigorous verification process, forcing those starting a campaign to verify their identification multiple times. Garland says this ensures every dollar is guaranteed to go to first responder’s family.

“Ensuring security and trust for our fellow first responders to host their campaigns during their time of need without having to worry about someone stealing their campaign,” said Garland.

Money will not bring Scott back to the Danielson family, but Skip says this fund can at least ease some of the financial pain.

“It’s been tough on all of us, but obviously it’s been toughest on (Tammy),” said Skip.

Scott Danielson died at the age of 49.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Tropical Storm Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted landfall as a hurricane.

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

National

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
OPEC cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

National

OPEC secretary general talks about COVID's economic impact

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo says the global economic recovery is anemic despite $20 trillion dollars of stimulus spending.

Latest News

National

Mother shot nearly 1 year ago still has bullet in her head

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KTRK Staff
A shooting last year changed their lives of a Texas family.

National

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a gunman killed himself after killing two people and wounding three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed police chase.

National Politics

Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's forecast calls for outer rain bands from Sally possible beginning on Monday afternoon.