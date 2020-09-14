Pineville church feeds approximately 500 people

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Sunday evening, Zion Hill Church in Pineville passed out food plates for the community. Members of the church say they realize a lot of people are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura, and they want to be a helping hand.

“We’re giving it back to the community today as a result of Hurricane Laura,” Eddis Cofield, an associate minister explained. “We are compassionate to the people who are still out of power, maybe homeless, or stranded away from their homes, but we wanted to give back to the community today and serve God’s people by feeding them a complete meal.”

“So we said free food from one o’clock until we run out,” Will Jackson, a deacon at Zion Hill Church, further explained. “We got chicken. We got dirty rice. The green beans cake and a roll, and a bottle of water if they need it.”

The Zion Hill Church estimates they fed approximately 500 people.

