Students experiencing stress, depression have access to new online healthcare service

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College has unveiled a new student healthcare service this semester called LC Care, to supplement on-campus health services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LC Care will be conducted through TimelyMD, a 24/7 telehealth service aimed at providing a thorough and complete solution to the needs of each individual student. In addition to the existing health services provided at Louisiana College, LC Care provides the option to schedule remote appointments with licensed physicians, as well as mental health counseling, on a 24/7 basis.

Taking into account the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak on-campus, Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer said he believes the initiative is filling an important need for the student body.

“The societal increase of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with requirements to social distance has created a need which 24/7 TeleMed is attempting to meet,” Brewer said.

In addition to physician care, counseling services will also be provided through LC Care. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 7 percent of college students have seriously considered suicide during the past year.

“I would deeply encourage anyone that feels overwhelmed to utilize the site,” said Janet Sanders, coordinator of health service for LC. There will be Christian counselors there that will talk with you and help you get through whatever the situation is."

In addition to LC Care, Louisiana College will still be offering free counseling services. For further information contact Leneil Mercer at leneil.mercer@lacollege.edu. If you’re interested in learning more about the LC Care program visit their website at timely.md/lc-care, or contact Louisiana College Health Services through janet.sanders@lacollege.edu

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.