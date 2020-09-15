APD makes arrests at sobriety checkpoint
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department conducted a D.W.I. checkpoint Friday night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. within the city limits of Alexandria.
There were 506 vehicles screened which culminated in 7 persons being arrested for D.W.I. and 1 arrest for Possession of CDS 1 and possession of drug paraphernalia. There were 18 citations issued for various traffic violations.
APD reminds everyone to think when you drink and always have a designated driver.
