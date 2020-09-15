Advertisement

Arrests made after Louisiana 2-year-old hit by stray bullet

A child was shot by a stray bullet in Shreveport on Sept. 11, police say.
A child was shot by a stray bullet in Shreveport on Sept. 11, police say.(Source: KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Jeff Ferrell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have arrested three men, two from Shreveport and one from Bossier City, in connection with gunfire that wounded a child.

Investigators believe a stray bullet struck 2-year-old Messiah on Friday night at Clear Horizon Apartments in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

On Sunday, detectives arrested 27-year-old Javuntae Kenyon Williams, of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City, at 9:28 p.m. and 29–year-old Deandre Wesley Monteze Dixon, of the 4300 block of Illinois Street in Shreveport, at 11:25 p.m. according to Shreveport City Jail booking records.

They arrested 20–year-old Demonte Malik Small, of the 4300 block of Illinois Street, at 3:30 p.m. Monday, those same booking records show.

Each is charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon while in the commission of a crime. And all three have since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where they remain in custody. Authorities say there will be more charges.

The arrests came after investigators reviewed video collected from the area and gathered statements from witnesses they described as forthcoming.

Detectives believe there was an argument among a group of women that led to an exchange of words and a man brandishing a gun and firing at least one shot.

“The individuals in the video were not associated with that incident,” police explained.

But investigators believe the ones seen in the video heard gunshots and began negligently firing their guns with no regard for who or what they were firing toward.

One of those bullets traveled through an apartment building’s exterior wall and struck Messiah as the 2-year-old was playing in his home, detectives said.

“The child’s family was not part of the dispute and was not associated with those that were negligently discharging their weapons.”

Detectives have recovered four guns they believe were used.

KSLA News 12′s Jeff Ferrell stopped at the apartment complex Monday morning and, while there, met neighbors Ashley Smith and Tyteanna Williams.

Both women were at the apartment complex when the gunfire broke out, as Tyteanna recalled.

“We just heard a bunch of gunfire.”

Reporter: “You did? Tell me what you just heard?”

Ashley: “Pop, pop, pop, pop.”

While the two may have shared a brief nervous laugh when we first met them, the conversation very quickly took a somber turn.

That’s when Williams began talking about the 2-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire of a dispute.

“Yeah, I’m sad. They should go down for that. Whoever did that, we laugh and play right now. It ain’t no laughing matter right now, though. Yeah, they need to go down for that.”

Word of the shooting spread quickly throughout the community.

By the weekend, the news had reached local civil rights attorney J. Antonio Florence.

“It’s sad, right? It’s scary. It’s shameful. From my understanding, not to get too deep into the details of it, that two people, two adults were upset at each other. One adult decided to try to take it out by using gun violence. And again, we all know bullets do not have names.”

Florence is just the latest local figure to tell us the time has come to do more than talk but to act as well.

He spoke of more involvement from the community and more concrete steps to curb the violence.

Florence pointed to the role of despair for at least some of the upsurge in crime.

“If you look at nationally, look at the world, people are upset. COVID-19 has scared a lot of people. The inconsistencies with what’s going on with our government? The questions. People don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Are we going to have a vaccine? Are we going to have a new President? What’s going on? Are we gonna have a job next week, right?”

Back at Clear Horizon, Smith told us she’s convinced there are people who could help solve this case.

“But you know, nobody want to be a snitch, though. So that’s what people worry about over here. They don’t want their name in no paperwork.”

Reporter: “What happens to snitches?”

Smith: “Snitches get stitches.”

Williams: “They end up in ditches!”

Smith: “They end up in ditches.”

But both women contend that all bets are off when it comes to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

That’s why anyone with information on the case is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.

While the public may hear that a call is completely confidential, many people do not realize that your phone number is blocked from even showing up in the Crime Stopper system.

You can reach them at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

APD makes arrests at sobriety checkpoint

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KALB
The Alexandria Police Department conducted a D.W.I. checkpoint Friday night

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

BECi Restores Power to 20,400 Meters

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.

State

Multi-parish burn ban issued following Laura

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
A burn ban has been issued for several parishes following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

News

LSUA launches COVID-19 testing center on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
One COVID-19 testing POD will be open on LSUA’s campus for students, faculty and staff three times this semester.

Latest News

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Burned vehicle leads to investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LSP
BreAndre McFann is missing.

News

Rapides Parish Library to open facility doors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
RPL reopening plans

News

Runaway juvenile has returned home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Jazmyne Renay Triplett has returned home.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Hurricane Sally and the overall very busy tropics on this Tuesday!

News

Vernon Parish students return to class face-to-face

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Students in Vernon Parish finally made their way back to the classroom. There are several new protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone.