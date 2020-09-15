Barton adds 15 lbs. ahead of senior season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - To further prove his leadership, Alexandria Senior High senior quarterback Judd Barton put on 15 pounds this offseason.

Before quarantine, he weighed 175 lbs. and ended it at 190 lbs. You can also add the fact that he has a new offensive coordinator in Ben McLaughlin.

In his junior campaign, he tossed for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. He said that everything he’s doing is all for the better of the team.

“I’ve always felt like I can run and throw,” Barton said." I just felt like I wasn’t at the highest weight that I wanted to be. I’m still putting some on, but I feel like I’m just trying to do my part for this team, and I need to be at the weight that I need to be at. I figured we could push for 190 and see if we can get to 200."

Barton and the Trojans get a chance to flex their new muscles on October 2nd in their season opener at home against Parkway. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.

