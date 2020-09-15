Burned vehicle leads to investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident

DeSoto Parish (LSP) – Following the discovery of a burned, abandoned vehicle in late August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) have initiated an investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident. During the course of the investigation, LSP identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Malibu last registered to BreAndre McFann of Bossier City.

In 2018, McFann was reported as a missing person to the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD). According to press releases from BCPD, McFann was last seen at his residence in the Sherwood Apartments and was also driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

LSP BOI, with the assistance of the BCPD, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, has begun a joint investigation into the disappearance of McFann. Anyone with information regarding McFann or his Chevrolet Malibu is asked to contact Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2740.

