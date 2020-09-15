Advertisement

Burned vehicle leads to investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By LSP
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSoto Parish (LSP) – Following the discovery of a burned, abandoned vehicle in late August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) have initiated an investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident. During the course of the investigation, LSP identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Malibu last registered to BreAndre McFann of Bossier City.

In 2018, McFann was reported as a missing person to the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD). According to press releases from BCPD, McFann was last seen at his residence in the Sherwood Apartments and was also driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

LSP BOI, with the assistance of the BCPD, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, has begun a joint investigation into the disappearance of McFann. Anyone with information regarding McFann or his Chevrolet Malibu is asked to contact Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2740.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Rapides Parish Library to open facility doors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
RPL reopening plans

News

Runaway juvenile has returned home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Jazmyne Renay Triplett has returned home.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Hurricane Sally and the overall very busy tropics on this Tuesday!

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish students return to class face-to-face

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Students in Vernon Parish finally made their way back to the classroom. There are several new protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

News

Vernon Parish schools return to the classroom for the first time in 6 months

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Students and teachers return for face-to-face classes for the first time in six months.

Obits

Funeral info released for former Cotile fire chief, Reuben Rogelio Ramos

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Funeral information has been released for Reuben Rogelio Ramos, a former Chief of the Cotile Volunteer Fire Department.

News

Beauregard Electric Update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Kay Fox with Beauregard Electric provides an update on the company's progress restoring power.

News

Vernon Parish relief update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft shares the latest hurricane relief updates from the parish.

News

Luke Letlow discusses Laura relief

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Luke Letlow, a Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Ralph Abraham, shares his thoughts on Larua recovery efforts.