Chase declares for 2021 NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. | Source: AP Photo / Thomas Graning
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced via Twitter that he has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In late August, Chase chose to opt-out of the 2020 college football season.

The Biletnikoff Award winner is coming off a National Championship season and led the NCAA with 20 touchdown receptions and his 127.1 yards per game ranked second nationally.

In 14 games, Chase finished the season with 84 catches in 14 games for 1,780 yards, an SEC single-season record. He became the first wide receiver and 11th in school history to become a unanimous All-American.

