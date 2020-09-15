City reopening several parks, other Phase 3 changes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - With the announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards of the state’s move to Phase 3, the City of Alexandria will be reopening a number of park facilities and making other changes to allow increased access to city facilities by the general public. Per the Governor’s Executive orders, face masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced at all facilities.

“Originally, all city park facilities were closed due to health concerns related to COVID-19, but since that time several parks sustained damage from Hurricane Laura last month,” explained Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Cam Hallman. “Today we are announcing the reopening of several city park facilities. The remaining parks remain closed until further notice due to storm damage from Hurricane Laura.”

Parks that are reopening include: Enterprise, Lincoln, Helen Black (playground side only), Compton, HDQ, Martin Park, Mason, Charles Smith, North Levee, South Levee, Bringhurst Field, Big Island, Dog Park, Old Menard Park, Versailles Walking Park and Ben Bradford Field.

In addition to those parks, the basketball courts at Cheatham Park, the soccer fields at Johnny Downs Sports Complex and O’Hearn Mathews and the baseball/softball practice fields at Johnny Downs will also be available for use while the remainder of those parks remains closed. The basketball courts and soccer fields are open now while the baseball/softball fields at Johnny Downs will be available starting Thursday.

Remaining park facilities will reopen as repairs are completed.

In addition to the park openings, the Utility Customer Service office at 625 Murray Street will be open for business with some restrictions. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the lobby at a time to make payments or speak with a customer service representative. Residents are still encouraged to use the drive-thru lane to make in-person payments. Payments may also be made online, by mail or by check or money order utilizing the payment drop box. Anyone entering the office will be required to wear a face mask and will undergo a temperature check and screening process.

