Advertisement

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

The report examined 121 deaths of those younger than 21, as of the end of July. Like older adults, many of them had one or more medical condition — like lung problems, including asthma, obesity, heart problems or developmental conditions.

Deaths were also more common among those in certain racial and ethnic groups, according to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC found 54 were Hispanic, 35 were Black, and 17 were white, even though overall there are far more white Americans than Black and Hispanic.

“It’s really pretty striking. It’s similar to what we see in adults,” and may reflect many things, including that many essential workers who have to go to work are Black and Hispanic parents, said Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at the University of Utah. He was not involved in the CDC study.

The numbers of young deaths are small though. They represent about 0.08% of the total U.S. deaths reported to CDC at the time, though children and college-age adults make up 26% of the U.S. population.

Fifteen of the deaths were tied to a rare condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can cause swelling and heart problems.

The report also found nearly two-thirds of the deaths were in males, and that deaths increased with age. There were 71 deaths among those under 17, including a dozen infants. The remaining 50 deaths were ages 18 to 20.

Scientists are still trying to understand why severe illnesses seem to become more common as children age. One theory is that young children have fewer sites on their airway surfaces that the coronavirus is able to attach to, Pavia said. Another is that children may be less prone to a dangerous overreaction by the immune system to the coronavirus, he added.

Thus far this year, the COVID-19 toll in children is lower than the pediatric flu deaths reported to the CDC during a routine flu season, which has been about 130 in recent years. But comparing the two is difficult for a number of reasons, including that most schools weren’t open during the spring because of the pandemic.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

News

How LSUA is handling the pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil shares how the campus is working to keep students safe during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

News

Pollock community leader makes sure no one goes hungry, organizes almost 2,000 meals

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Laura and some people in Central Louisiana are still without power.

News

Beauregard Electric shares the latest power updates

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Beauregard Electric says they have restored power to 20,400 customers. That’s nearly 50% of customers.

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Latest News

News

In-person FEMA registration in Ball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
FEMA set up an in-person registration site for people in the Town of Ball on Tuesday, September 15.

News

Storm chaser shares latest on Sally from Alabama

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Storm chaser Aaron Ribsby shares the latest on Hurricane Sally from Dauphin Island, Alabama.

News

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion shares latest on Laura recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness shares the latest on Hurricane Laura recovery.

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.

National Politics

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.