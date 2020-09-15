Dardar poised to return following torn rotator cuff

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville senior quarterback Nate Dadar is poised for a return after being sidelined for the past two seasons with a torn rotator cuff.

After rehab, he’s ready for an opportunity to put the Rebels back on the map in Class 5A. Last season, he watched his team finish 2-8 while not winning a single district game.

“I’m ready to get all of that anger out,” Dardar said. "I’ve been itching to get back on the field, and I’ve been rehabbing the shoulder. I can’t wait to get back on the field and see what I can do this year. It’s just been a long journey. I’ve been excited to get back on the field. All the hard work has been paying off.

Dardar has the chance to get the season trending in the right direction. The Rebels open the season on the road against the Marksville tigers on October 2nd.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.