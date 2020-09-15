Advertisement

Fort Polk recovery process after Hurricane Laura

Fort Polk Gate on Entrance Road
Fort Polk Gate on Entrance Road(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk and JRTC remain on schedule with their rotations despite feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ve responded very quickly here on the installation,” Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank said. “We’ve got our services back up and operational. And we’ve remained on the timeline for the very important rotations that are coming into the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).”

Tuesday, the 101st Airborne Division’s first brigade from Fort Campbell (Ky.) entered the box for air assault combat training.

“That unit goes into what we call the crucible,” BG Frank said. “That continues to ensure they will be ready when required to go into the theater when our nation’s leaders direct us to do so.”

The rotation should wrap up at the end of Sept.

