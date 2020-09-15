Funeral info released for former Cotile fire chief, Reuben Rogelio Ramos

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes) - Funeral information has been released for Reuben Rogelio Ramos, a former chief of the Cotile Volunteer Fire Department. He passed away on August 28 at the age of 81.

According to Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes, memorial services will be held at Wilda Baptist Church in Boyce at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19. Burial will be in Hemphill Star Cemetery in Boyce. The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Ramos’ obituary says he was an architect for Cleco during his working career of 35 years while volunteering in his community with the Cotile V.F.D. for 45 years where he became Chief.

