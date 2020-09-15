Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 as the state prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Sally.

We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

Sally is currently forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama state line as a Category 1 hurricane late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Sept. 16. The biggest impact that could affect Louisiana is a storm surge along the southeastern coast.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to discuss the state’s continued recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura and the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

