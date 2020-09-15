Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 as the state prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Sally.

We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

Sally is currently forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama state line as a Category 1 hurricane late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Sept. 16. The biggest impact that could affect Louisiana is a storm surge along the southeastern coast.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to discuss the state’s continued recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura and the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Runaway juvenile has returned home

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Jazmyne Renay Triplett has returned home.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Hurricane Sally and the overall very busy tropics on this Tuesday!

News

Vernon Parish students return to class face-to-face

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Students in Vernon Parish finally made their way back to the classroom. There are several new protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

News

Vernon Parish schools return to the classroom for the first time in 6 months

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Students and teachers return for face-to-face classes for the first time in six months.

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish schools return to the classroom for the first time in 6 months

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Students and teachers return for face-to-face classes for the first time in six months.

Obits

Funeral info released for former Cotile fire chief, Reuben Rogelio Ramos

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Funeral information has been released for Reuben Rogelio Ramos, a former Chief of the Cotile Volunteer Fire Department.

News

Beauregard Electric Update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Kay Fox with Beauregard Electric provides an update on the company's progress restoring power.

News

Vernon Parish relief update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft shares the latest hurricane relief updates from the parish.

State

DSNAP A-Z Days for Phase 1 are Tuesday, Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services
Tuesday and Wednesday will be open application days for anyone in a DSNAP Phase 1 parish.

News

Luke Letlow discusses Laura relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Luke Letlow, a Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Ralph Abraham, shares his thoughts on Larua recovery efforts.