LSU DT Nelson Jenkins opts out for season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The carousel that has been the 2020 LSU football roster continues to revolve, as another player has chosen to opt out for the season.

Nelson Jenkins has informed the team he has chosen to opt out, head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday, September 15.

Orgeron added Jenkins has not been with the team and he has not had any contact with him the past two weeks. Orgeron also confirmed the return of another defensive tackle, Neil Farrell.

Jenkins is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound sophomore from Maringouin. He redshirted last season, serving as a backup defensive end and a scout team player. However, he had moved inside to defensive tackle in Bo Pelini’s 4-3 scheme for 2020.

His only game action as a Tiger was his true freshman season in 2018 when he played against Rice and recorded a tackle.

