Pollock community leader makes sure no one goes hungry, organizes almost 2,000 meals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Laura and some people in Central Louisiana are still without power. Over in Pollock, some spent 13 plus days without electricity. With no way to make food, one community leader stepped up to the plate to make sure no one went hungry.

It’s been almost three weeks, but Pollock Chief of Police Secretary Donna Roberts says she remembers Hurricane Laura like it happened yesterday.

“Oh my goodness, a lot of strong wind. Sounded like tornadoes all over the place. The roof was peeled up on the police department. Tin was all over the street," said Roberts.

During the storm, Police Chief Chris Paul and the officers with the police department were answering calls, helping people who were trapped inside their homes and witnessing neighbors helping neighbors.

“As soon as something happened, people just came out and started taking care of each other. Once they got themselves taken care of, they immediately started thinking of their neighbors," said Paul.

Like many people who live in Pollock, Roberts went 12 days without power. Paul and his officers spent almost two weeks sleeping on the floor of the police department.

“They had lost everything in their freezers and couldn’t afford to go and replenish so we just tried to help where we could," said Roberts.

A woman from Pineville reached out to Roberts wanting to feed the linemen in town. With so many people out of food, Roberts jumped into action by asking for donations.

“When the call went out on social media, it was amazing to see how many people actually came forth and just started out asking what can I do," said Chief Paul.

Soon enough, dozens of volunteers began cooking meals, first for linemen and then for anyone in need of a warm plate.

“The public, you should have seen them. They were lined up and down the street," said Roberts.

On day one, Roberts says the volunteers cooked about 300 meals. Day two, 500. And by day three, a company out of Texas donated 1,300 pounds of chicken, feeding almost 1,000 people.

“We had some guys come BBQ chicken. We put out about 700 plates that day," said Roberts.

Volunteers cooked one last time the day after Labor Day, putting out close to 400 meals.

“People themselves were proud to be able to serve. And that right there is what makes it is when you’re proud to serve others," said Paul.

The chief says he couldn’t be more proud of the people who make up the town.

“I’m very proud of them. It’s like the old story, it takes a village," said Paul.

Paul tells KALB 75 to 80 percent of the clean up has been done in Pollock as of Tuesday.

