Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

NFC wide receiver Michael Thomas, of the New Orleans Saints, walks out onto the field before the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss “several weeks” with a high ankle injury. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thomas injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Bucs. Latavius Murray rolled up on his ankle at the end of a run.

Thomas was held to three receptions for 17 yards against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

