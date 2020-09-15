Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss “several weeks” with a high ankle injury. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thomas injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Bucs. Latavius Murray rolled up on his ankle at the end of a run.

Thomas was held to three receptions for 17 yards against Tampa Bay.

