Report: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has ankle injury

(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)(WTOK)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a high ankle sprain but will reportedly try to play through it, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Thomas appeared to get his ankle pinned under a lineman while attempting to block in Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.

Thomas finished with just three receptions on five targets on the day. The Saints play next Monday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

