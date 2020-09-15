Advertisement

RPSO seeking location of runaway juvenile

Heather Terrell
Heather Terrell(RPSO)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH (RPSO) - The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Heather Terrell.

Heather is a white female 17 years of age. She is 5′7″tall, brown hair, green eyes. Heather was last seen in the Boyce area on Friday, September 11.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Heather, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318 473-6700 or Detective David Rundell at 318 473-6737.

